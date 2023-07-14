Pakistani govt increases power tariff once again under IMF terms

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff nearly by Rs5 per unit in line with the terms and conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF executive board approved a $3 billion loan for Pakistan under a stand-by arrangement this week after several months of delay.

Precisely, NEPRA has increased the power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit this time, increasing the basic power tariff from Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit. NEPRA has sent a summary on increase in power tariff to the government for approval and this increase will be enforced after government’s approval.

On the other hand, NEPRA has increased the power tariff for consumers of K-Electric. A Rs1.44 per unit has been made in power traffic by NEPRA for K-Electric consumers for one month in the name of monthly fuel adjustment. NEPRA has notified this increase under the AFC.