Search

PakistanTop NewsBusiness

Pakistani govt increases power tariff once again under IMF terms

Web Desk 09:22 PM | 14 Jul, 2023
Pakistani govt increases power tariff once again under IMF terms
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff nearly by Rs5 per unit in line with the terms and conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF executive board approved a $3 billion loan for Pakistan under a stand-by arrangement this week after several months of delay.

Precisely, NEPRA has increased the power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit this time, increasing the basic power tariff from Rs24.82 per unit to Rs29.78 per unit. NEPRA has sent a summary on increase in power tariff to the government for approval and this increase will be enforced after government’s approval.

On the other hand, NEPRA has increased the power tariff for consumers of K-Electric. A Rs1.44 per unit has been made in power traffic by NEPRA for K-Electric consumers for one month in the name of monthly fuel adjustment. NEPRA has notified this increase under the AFC.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PM Shehbaz breaks ground for 1200MW nuclear power plant in Miaawali

06:03 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

IMF stresses steadfast policy implementation for Pakistan’s structural challenges

01:24 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan forex reserves rise to $9.84 billion after IMF loan flows in

11:05 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Dollar again begins upward drive against rupee in interbank

10:41 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan beats Indian opponent in World Under-21 Snooker Championship

09:44 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Pakistan's dollar bonds surge as IMF approves $3 billion bailout package

07:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Selena Gomez to SRK: AI brings Hollywood and Bollywood stars in ...

10:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 14 July 2023

09:04 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Forex

Pakistan forex reserves rise to $9.84 billion after IMF loan flows in

ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.

The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.

As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.

Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (14 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: