Zaka Ashraf resigns from PPP Central Executive Committee

LAHORE – Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, has officially submitted his resignation from the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
On June 19, 2023, Zaka Ashraf formally ended his PPP membership. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was promptly informed of his departure from key roles within the PPP.
This decision is reportedly linked to a nomination by a former prime minister who had previously disengaged from active political involvement.
Zaka Ashraf has been appointed as the head of the new PCB Management Committee (MC), which will run cricket board affairs for a period of four months.
On July 6, Zaka Ashraf took the charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
PCB’s new committee was formed by the federal government through a summary circulated for approval. Other members of the committee include Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,575
