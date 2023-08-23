Search

Zaka Ashraf resigns from PPP Central Executive Committee

Web Desk 01:18 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Zaka Ashraf resigns from PPP Central Executive Committee
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, has officially submitted his resignation from the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

On June 19, 2023, Zaka Ashraf formally ended his PPP membership. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was promptly informed of his departure from key roles within the PPP.

This decision is reportedly linked to a nomination by a former prime minister who had previously disengaged from active political involvement.

Zaka Ashraf has been appointed as the head of the new PCB Management Committee (MC), which will run cricket board affairs for a period of four months.

On July 6, Zaka Ashraf took the charge of the Pakistan Cricket Board with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PCB’s new committee was formed by the federal government through a summary circulated for approval. Other members of the committee include Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashafaq Akhtar, Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Parvez, Zaheer Abbas, Khurram Soomro, Khawaja Nadeem, Mustafa Ramday, and Zulfiqar Malik.

Zaka Ashraf resigns from PPP Central Executive Committee

01:18 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

