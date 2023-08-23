Pakistani cops arrest two suspects in Sara Sharif murder case; prime suspect still at large

JHELUM – Law enforcers in Pakistan’s most populated region Punjab detained at least two people for killing of Sara Sharif, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in Surrey.

Media reports suggest that arrested suspects are brothers of prime suspect Malik Irfan Sharif, who is wanted in UK and British authorities are seeking his extradition over killing of minor girl.

The development comes as federal investigators grilled both suspects and law enforcers widened the probe.

Sara Sharif, a British national, was found dead at her home as her lifeless body was discovered at her family members in the United Kingdom. The father of minor girl, Malik Irfan Sharif, managed to escape to Pakistan along with his alleged partner Benish Batool, brother Faisal Malik.

The mother of deceased Olga Sharif revealed that she tied the knot with Irfan in 2009, but the they separated in 2017. She said Malik got full custody of both Sara and her 13-year-old brother two years after divorce. She mentioned that she was allowed to see her children twice.

The manhunt for the trio was launched after they fled the country on August 9.

Sara's autopsy has not established the cause of her death, but it did show she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time”, Surrey police said.

Surrey police said Sara’s mother had been informed and was being supported by their officers. The force said it was also working with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the UK Foreign Office to progress their inquiries with Pakistani authorities.