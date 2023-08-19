Search

Pakistan

Sara murder case: Pakistani police launch search for father on British authorities' request

10-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead at her home near Woking on August 10

Web Desk 10:41 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
Sara murder case: Pakistani police launch search for father on British authorities' request
Source: File photos

Pakistani police are searching for the father of a 10-year-old girl who's body was found at her house in Surrey on August 10, say officials in Punjab.

Sara Sharif was found dead at her home near Woking on August 10 and now Surrey police are trying to trace her father Urfan, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik. Police say they want to speak to these three people as part of their investigation.

The manhunt for the trio was launched after they fled the country on August 9.

Sara's autopsy has not established the cause of her death, but it did show she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time”, Surrey police said.

Urfan Sharif travelled to Islamabad in Pakistan with Batool and Malik. There are five children with them, ranging from one to 13 years old, officers added. Sharif’s family home is in Jhelum, Punjab, about 135 km from Islamabad.

Officials say police in Pakistan found evidence that Sharif briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and going into hiding. An official in Jhelum said he and his men went to Sharif’s native village of Kari but learnt the family left about 20 years ago and never returned.

Surrey police said Sara’s mother had been informed and was being supported by their officers. The force said it was also working with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the UK Foreign Office to progress their inquiries with Pakistani authorities.

Speaking on Friday, Det Supt Mark Chapman, from the local major crime team, said he wanted to express his “heartfelt condolences”, adding: “Our thoughts are with her mother at this difficult time.”

He said: “While the postmortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our inquiry.

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible, including working with our partners and international agencies, to ensure that those responsible for Sara’s tragic and untimely death are brought to justice.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

ATC orders release of 20 arrested in Lahore Corps Commander's House attack case

09:20 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Pakistan's ex-FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested in US cipher case 

06:29 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Punjab Police IG says abusive constable seen in viral video suffering from mental illness

09:48 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Justice Mansoor says CJP Bandial should form full court to hear NAB amendments case

02:39 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Pakistani authorities launch probe into death of porter attempting to ascend K-2

12:21 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Key govt official acknowledges Pakistani students' concerns about Cambridge exam results

09:54 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Why is Maya Ali trending on Twitter?

10:43 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 20, 2023

10:20 AM | 20 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 20, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 20, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 20, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today


KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (20 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Karachi PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Islamabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Quetta PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sialkot PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Attock PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujranwala PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Jehlum PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Multan PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Bahawalpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Gujrat PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nawabshah PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Chakwal PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Hyderabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Nowshehra PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Sargodha PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Faisalabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532
Mirpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,532

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: