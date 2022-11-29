Submarine cable cuts disrupt internet services in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Internet users are facing disruptions across the country on Tuesday as a submarine cable developed a fault, the telecom authority said.
In a statement on Twitter, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said: “Dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt have been reported”.
Alternate arrangements have been made to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users, it said, adding that work is underway to remove the fault.
Work is underway to remove the fault.
More to follow…
