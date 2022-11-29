Maryam Noor shares breathtaking pictures from her wedding festivities

Noor Fatima
10:50 PM | 29 Nov, 2022
Maryam Noor shares breathtaking pictures from her wedding festivities
Source: Maryam Noor (Instagram)
Congratulations are in order for the brand-new bride of Lollywood, Maryam Noor, who recently tied the knot at what seems like a dreamy wedding straight out of Disneyland.

The talented actress kept her millions of fans updated with each and every moment of her wedding festivities and shared scintillating pictures from every function, be it dholki or nikkah ceremony.

The Sirat-e-Mustaqeem actress recently shared a bunch of awe-inspiring and heartwarming pictures from her musical night. Noor was surrounded by her family and friends who apparently had a terrific time.

The O Rangreza star was clad in a beautiful green ensemble for the musical night alongside her husband. For the Haldi ceremony, Noor resorted to the rich yellow-toned dreamy attire to celebrate the newest chapter in her life.

Social media users have been in awe of the 28-year-old actress' lavish wedding ceremony as they send congratulatory messages to the diva. 

On the work front, Noor was recently seen in Makafaat Season 4, Raqs-e-Tamanna, Hoor Pari Noor, Meri Hai Kiya Khata, Taqdeer and Zindagi Aik Paheli.

