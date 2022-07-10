Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style

Pakistani celebrities have a knack for celebrating Eidul Adha with style and scrumptious meaty dishes. This year was no exception as many actors updated their fans with their lavish celebrations and hefty designer outfits.

From flocking to mosques to performing Eid prayers to serving guests with mouth-watering desi dishes, these celebrities have done quite a job.

Mahira Khan, Alizeh Shah, Hina Altaf, Maya Ali, Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan, Saba Qamar and Rabia Butt on Sunday wished their fans on Eidul-Adha, hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity and peace. Here's what they have posted:

It is safe to say, looks weren't the only thing served by celebrities on the occasion.