Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style
Share
Pakistani celebrities have a knack for celebrating Eidul Adha with style and scrumptious meaty dishes. This year was no exception as many actors updated their fans with their lavish celebrations and hefty designer outfits.
From flocking to mosques to performing Eid prayers to serving guests with mouth-watering desi dishes, these celebrities have done quite a job.
Mahira Khan, Alizeh Shah, Hina Altaf, Maya Ali, Ayeza Khan, Sarah Khan, Saba Qamar and Rabia Butt on Sunday wished their fans on Eidul-Adha, hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity and peace. Here's what they have posted:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
It is safe to say, looks weren't the only thing served by celebrities on the occasion.
Pakistan celebrates Eidul-Adha today 08:19 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The nation is celebrating Eidul Adha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today to commemorate ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- PTI supporters apologize to Ahsan Iqbal after heckling incident08:32 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- 'Goodwill gesture': PM Shehbaz extends wishes to President Arif Alvi ...07:12 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Teen pilot Mack Rutherford reaches Pakistan during solo round-world ...05:24 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz exchanges Eid greetings with Iranian president, vows to ...04:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Mahira Khan's revealing outfit receives mixed reaction from netizens02:58 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Shoaib Akhtar stones the devil 'at 100 mph', video goes viral02:06 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Infected with COVID-19, Hareem Farooq celebrates Eidul Adha in ...12:37 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022