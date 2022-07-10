PTI supporters apologize to Ahsan Iqbal after heckling incident

NAROWAL – Supporters of Pakistan’s former ruling party have expressed remorse, and embarrassment days after they assailed the senior PML-N leader unabated even as he attempted to talk to them.

The incident occurred on Friday when Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was jeered at and heckled at a fast-food restaurant. In the viral clips, family members including women and teenagers hurled abuses at Ahsan Iqbal, loudly calling him a 'thief'.

Following the uproar after the incident, Minister shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting with the family who visited him at his Narowal residence to seek an apology over the indecent act.

Ahsan mentioned that the family members apologized for their actions in the meeting.

بھیرہ واقعہ میں ملوث فیملی نے نارووال آ کر ملاقات میں اپنے عمل پر معذرت کی،پچھتاوے اور شرمندگی کا اظہار کیا۔میں پہلے ہی ان کیخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی نہ کرنے کا اعلان کر چکا تھا۔ہم سب پاکستانی ہیں ایک دوسرے سے اختلاف کے حق کو نفرت میں تبدیل نہیں کرنا اور باہمی احترام قائم رکھنا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Ck1z4YNqxs — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 10, 2022

Earlier, the PML-N minister mentioned not to initiate any legal action against the PTI supporters, saying women and children were involved in the incident.

Speaking in a presser, the minister said he left the matter in the 'people’s court' but lamented the culture of hatred that he said was introduced by ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

Watch: Ahsan Iqbal heckled by Imran Khan’s ... 10:29 AM | 9 Jul, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal suffered harassment and abuse by a group of ...

Several activists condemned the incident as many hinted at the growing intolerance in the politics of the South Asian nation.