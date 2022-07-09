Watch: Ahsan Iqbal heckled by Imran Khan’s supporters in Bhera restaurant
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal suffered harassment and abuse by a group of supporters of PTI chairman Imran Khan at a restaurant on Lahore-Islamabad motorway on Friday night.
A video shows the PTI supporters started chanting slogans and using abusive language when the PML-N leader entered a restaurant to buy dinner.
The humiliating video sparked condemnation on social media where users have deplored the behaviour of PTI supporters and intensify intolerance in politics. However, the PTI leaders and workers are defending the incident.
Main NEUTRAL tha !!! Qasm say. pic.twitter.com/OBBkvqIXGk— Dr. Taimur Rahman (@Taimur_Laal) July 8, 2022
Following the incident, Iqbal also took to Twitter to share his ordeal. The PML-N leader said that a family, who apparently considered themselves elites and supported PTI, clashed with him at the restaurant at Bhera rest area on motorway.
آج بھیرہ میکڈونلڈ میں ایک یوتھین فیملی سے مڈبھیڑ ہوئی جو بظاہر خود کو ایلیٹ سمجھتی ہے مگر مکالمہ کی بجائے جاہلوں کی طرح نعرہ بازی شروع کر دی۔جب یہ نعرہ بازی سے باز نہ آئی تو لوگوں نے بھی نعرے لگا دئیے “گوگی پیرنی کا حساب دو”— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 8, 2022
جیسا جاہل اور پاگل خود ویسے ہی پیروکار پیدا کر رہا ہے۔
He said that they started raising slogans against him instead of holding a dialogue with him.
He revealed that some PML-N supporters as a counter-strike also chanted slogans against PTI. He also lashed out at Imran Khan for the ignorant behaviour of his supporters.
