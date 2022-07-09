Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show at London Nahi Jaunga premiere (See Photos)
Web Desk
11:57 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – The much-anticipated Lollywood film London Nahi Jaunga has been released in European and Gulf countries and its public premiere show was also held in Lahore.

The leading cast – Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan and Vasay Chaudhry – Friday night attended the premiere of their film in Lahore.

The star studded event was also attended by other Pakistani celebrities, including Qavi Khan and Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan, who were at the centre of attraction at the event, were giving perfect glam looks with their stunning wardrobe choices.

Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Saba Qamar also graced the event with her presence as she donned black sleeveless gown. 

The film has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed, and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride. 

