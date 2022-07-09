Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat steal the show at London Nahi Jaunga premiere (See Photos)
Share
KARACHI – The much-anticipated Lollywood film London Nahi Jaunga has been released in European and Gulf countries and its public premiere show was also held in Lahore.
The leading cast – Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Kubra Khan and Vasay Chaudhry – Friday night attended the premiere of their film in Lahore.
The star studded event was also attended by other Pakistani celebrities, including Qavi Khan and Khalilur Rehman Qamar.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan, who were at the centre of attraction at the event, were giving perfect glam looks with their stunning wardrobe choices.
View this post on Instagram
Pakistan’s gorgeous actress Saba Qamar also graced the event with her presence as she donned black sleeveless gown.
The film has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed, and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.
In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.
Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat turns heads at trailer ... 10:55 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has turned heads with her on-point fashion game at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Umar Akmal visits ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider02:07 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- PAKvSL – Pakistan team cancels practice session as curfew imposed ...12:35 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports seven deaths, 732 fresh cases11:12 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- 'Tell me with your eyes,' says Maya Ali as she shares photos, video ...09:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah and Eveready Pictures amicably resolve a disputed matter08:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022