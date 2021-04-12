Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary
Web Desk
05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Love across the border seems pretty challenging but celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza shatter the following stereotype by celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, ace tennis star Sania Mirza wished her husband on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Penning an endearing note for her husband in the caption, Mirza got emotional as she confessed the reality of their beautiful bond and posted adorable pictures alongside.

"Through ‘thick’ and ‘thin’ they said through good and bad Happy Anniversary to my main.. to many more years of irritating you InshaAllah. 11 YEARS!!!" she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The tennis star is an avid cricket fan who is often spotted supporting her husband. 

