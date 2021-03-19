Sania Mirza hits 7 million followers on Instagram

Tennis queen Sania Mirza's Instagram follower count has now crossed the seven million mark on Instagram.

The rapid spurt is entirely entitled to Mirza''s strong social media presence where she enthusiastically interacts with her fans and followers.

Turning to her Instagram, the 34-year-old tennis star shared a video of strolling along with her husband Shoaib Malik who is a Pakistani cricketer.

Sharing a #couplegoals moment, the duo can be spotted wearing the same shoes as they walk on the seashore.

“Evening walks in matching recovery day was an active recovery day,” Mirza captioned.

On the work front, Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles in her career.

Breaking barriers and finding love across the border, celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are adored by the masses.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010. October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.