Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th birthday
Breaking barriers and finding love across the border seems pretty challenging on the general outlook but the story of celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza is a proof that love conquers all.
Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik celebrated his 39 birthday on Monday and wishes poured in for the star.
Wife Sania also penning down a lovely note wishing husband Shoaib Malik on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old wrote:
"Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without ????????????????♀️ May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success .."
Adding humour to the birthday note, the tennis star wrote,"ps- I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram? "
" Ok. Love you. Bye @realshoaibmalik", she concluded.
The couple tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010. October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.
