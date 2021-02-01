Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator

Kesha Ram is the the first woman of colour to take oath as a state senator in the United States
Web Desk
07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Share

Kesha Ram, Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter has become the State Senator of Vermont, USA.

She is the the first woman of colour to take oath as a state senator in the United States.

The 34-year-old Kesha sworn in as senator on January 6, 2021, and wore the traditional shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony, as an honour to her heritage.

Taking to Twitter she said, “Sworn in to the Vermont Senate today. I wore white for those who came before me and made this day possible, and I wore a shalwar kameez for those who will come after me that want to bring their whole selves into the halls of power. Let’s get to work for Vermonters.”

The US Consulate General Lahore congratulated her and wrote: “The father of modern Lahore", Sir Ganga Ram’s great granddaughter Kesha Ram has become the State Senator of Vermont USA.

“She was sworn in on January 6 and wore shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony “Good luck for your endeavors, Kesha!” added the US Consulate General.

Ram responded to the US Consulate General Lahore’s tweet and said “someone told her when she came to Vermont that people in Lahore said prayers for her great great grandfather daily. “I didn’t understand his impact, particularly in healthcare and women’s education, until that day. Thank you all for helping me understand his legacy so I can continue it.”

Kesha is the great-great-granddaughter of an Indian civil engineer, the founder of modern Lahore architect, and a philanthropist, Rai Bahadur Sir Ganga Ram.

He is also well-known for building a network of health infrastructures in India and Pakistan before partition.

Pakistani-American Ali Zaidi makes it to Biden's ... 04:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

WASHINGTON – Ali Zaidi has been announced as 'deputy White House Climate Coordinator' among the key members of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan 'closely monitoring' developments in ...
08:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sindh starts coronavirus vaccination drive from ...
08:45 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team ...
08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
COVID-19: Punjab receives first batch of 70,000 ...
06:56 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th ...
07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Balochistan tubewells go solar after PM's ...
06:18 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team up for Maria B's shoot in Turkey
08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr