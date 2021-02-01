Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator

Kesha Ram, Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter has become the State Senator of Vermont, USA.

She is the the first woman of colour to take oath as a state senator in the United States.

The 34-year-old Kesha sworn in as senator on January 6, 2021, and wore the traditional shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony, as an honour to her heritage.

Taking to Twitter she said, “Sworn in to the Vermont Senate today. I wore white for those who came before me and made this day possible, and I wore a shalwar kameez for those who will come after me that want to bring their whole selves into the halls of power. Let’s get to work for Vermonters.”

The US Consulate General Lahore congratulated her and wrote: “The father of modern Lahore", Sir Ganga Ram’s great granddaughter Kesha Ram has become the State Senator of Vermont USA.

“She was sworn in on January 6 and wore shalwar kameez during the swearing-in ceremony “Good luck for your endeavors, Kesha!” added the US Consulate General.

Ram responded to the US Consulate General Lahore’s tweet and said “someone told her when she came to Vermont that people in Lahore said prayers for her great great grandfather daily. “I didn’t understand his impact, particularly in healthcare and women’s education, until that day. Thank you all for helping me understand his legacy so I can continue it.”

Kesha is the great-great-granddaughter of an Indian civil engineer, the founder of modern Lahore architect, and a philanthropist, Rai Bahadur Sir Ganga Ram.

He is also well-known for building a network of health infrastructures in India and Pakistan before partition.