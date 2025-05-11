Pakistani VFX Artist Laraib Atta Shines in Hollywood’s ‘Mission: Impossible – the final Reckoning’

Laraib Atta has contributed her talents as a visual effects artist in the Hollywood film *”Mission: Impossible – the final Reckoning.”* The movie is set to release worldwide on May 23.

Daughter of Pakistan’s renowned singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, along with her team, has completed work on the Hollywood film “Mission: Impossible – the final Reckoning.The trailer has already been released, and the action-packed, thrilling film will hit theaters globally on May 23. All visual effects in the film were completed by Laraib Atta and her team.

Laraib said that with hard work and dedication each day, success continues to come her way. Her past projects have received immense international appreciation. She hopes her work in the upcoming film will also be well-received.

As a visual effects artist, Laraib Atta has worked on numerous internationally acclaimed films, advertisements, and documentaries. Her career includes work on films such as No Time to Die, Fast & Furious and several Marvel projects like Doctor Strange. Many of these have been nominated for prestigious awards including the Oscars, BAFTA Awards.