9th class Chemistry paper’s pairing scheme 2024 of Punjab boards

LAHORE – The 9th class examination commenced across Punjab on March 19 (today) and will continue till April 5, 2024.

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) will conduct the exam of English compulsory tomorrow (March 20) while Chemistry paper is scheduled for March 25.

Students of ninth class are looking for ways to prepare for the examinations in effective manners. At this point, it is crucial for them to understand the paper structure and marks allocation for each question so the attempt the paper in a better way.

The pairing scheme is a blueprint that provides information about the distribution of marks for each question in the examination papers.

Here we have gathered details for pairing scheme of Chemistry paper. It carries information about both objective and subject parts of the question paper. Take a look at the pairing scheme of Chemistry for examination 2024: