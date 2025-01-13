Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

27 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The security forces have killed 27 terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Kacchi District in Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR said during the conduct of operation, own troops stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Security forces eliminate 9 terrorists in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

