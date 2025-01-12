Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Security forces eliminate 9 terrorists in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

Security Forces Eliminate 9 Terrorists In North Waziristan Operations Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 9 militants in two separate operations in North Waziristan.

According to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on January 11, security forces launched an operation in the Dosali area based on intelligence regarding the presence of militants and effectively targeted the terrorists’ hideout.

In the intense exchange of fire, 6 militants were killed, and two others were captured in a wounded state. The security forces then conducted a second operation in the general area of Isham, where 3 terrorists were killed, and two others were wounded in the gunfight.

ISPR stated that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the killed militants, who were involved in several attacks on civilians and security forces, as well as targeted killings.

The statement added that search operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate the remaining terrorists, and security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Six terrorists gunned down in KP operations: ISPR

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 12 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search