Security forces eliminate 9 terrorists in North Waziristan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 9 militants in two separate operations in North Waziristan.

According to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on January 11, security forces launched an operation in the Dosali area based on intelligence regarding the presence of militants and effectively targeted the terrorists’ hideout.

In the intense exchange of fire, 6 militants were killed, and two others were captured in a wounded state. The security forces then conducted a second operation in the general area of Isham, where 3 terrorists were killed, and two others were wounded in the gunfight.

ISPR stated that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the killed militants, who were involved in several attacks on civilians and security forces, as well as targeted killings.

The statement added that search operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate the remaining terrorists, and security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.