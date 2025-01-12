Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

No progress in talks without judicial commission on May 9, Nov 26 incidents: Hamid Raza

RAWALPINDI – PTI negotiation committee member Sahibzada Hamid Raza has stated that if an impartial judicial commission is not formed by January 31 to investigate the May 9 and November 26 incidents, negotiations cannot proceed further.

He added that the ball is now in the government’s court, and they have shown as much flexibility as possible.

Speaking to the media after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the other party should come prepared to the next meeting regarding the judicial commission.

An impartial commission should be formed that can identify the responsible individuals. He emphasized that they are not asking for a judge of their choice but for the most senior judges of the Supreme Court to investigate the incidents and determine accountability.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza mentioned that they are ready for the third round of negotiations, for which the other party should come with a working plan for the commission’s formation. Despite several days passing, there has been no progress in the negotiations.

The formation of the commission and the release of prisoners are their first two demands, which they will provide in writing. Practical steps must be taken in the third meeting, and negotiation committee head Umar Ayub has been given full authority by the founder, with their signatures on the Charter of Demands, not the founder’s.

He added that the founder will not come out through an executive order but through legal means. The decision in the £190 million reference will not be in the country’s best interest.

He clarified that neither Imran Khan, nor his wife, nor any family member is a beneficiary in the £190 million reference. After the decision in the reference, there will be bitterness in the negotiation process.

