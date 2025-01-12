Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan submit initial squad for ICC Champions Trophy

Pakistan Submit Initial Squad For Icc Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Pakistan submitted an initial squad of over 20 players for the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to reports, the selection committee submitted the initial squad to the ICC two days ago, with opener Saim Ayub’s name also included in the list.

The initial squad includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, and Abbas Afridi.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy is expected to be announced on February 10.

There will be several changes in the final squad, and the inclusion of openers Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan seems unlikely.

Pakistan announce squad for West Indies Tests

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

