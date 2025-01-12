Pakistan submit initial squad for ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Pakistan submitted an initial squad of over 20 players for the ICC Champions Trophy.

According to reports, the selection committee submitted the initial squad to the ICC two days ago, with opener Saim Ayub’s name also included in the list.

The initial squad includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufyan Maqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Hasibullah, and Abbas Afridi.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy is expected to be announced on February 10.

There will be several changes in the final squad, and the inclusion of openers Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan seems unlikely.