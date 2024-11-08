Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PAK v AUS, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf demolition job derails Australia at 163

Pak V Aus 2nd Odi Pakistan Bowl First Against Australia

ADELAIDE – Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi showed magic with ball as they restricted Australia from building a tough target in second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

Afridi served early blows to the hosts in third and seventh year by removing their opening pair – Matthew Short and Jack Fraser-McGurk.

Later, Haris Rauf claimed three wickets in short intervals before removing Maxwell and Gummins to complete his five-wicket haul.

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain took one wicket each as no Australian player could score above 20 runs except Steve Smith who made 35.

Mohammad Rizwan-led side aims at leveling the series in today’s match as they suffered defeat in first game.

On Monday, Australia overcame Pakistan by two wickets in the first match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a tense chase. Chasing 204 runs, Pat Cummins-led Australia reached the target in 33.3 overs with the skipper playing a crucial hand of unbeaten 32 off 31 balls hitting four fours.

Pakistan’s pace quartet of Haris Rauf (3-67), Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-43), Naseem Shah (1-39) and Mohammad Hasnain (1-51) shared seven wickets among them but couldn’t keep the defeat at bay.

At the beginning of the chase, Australia lost their opening batters, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk to Shaheen and Naseem, respectively with the scorecard reading 28-2.

At this point, Steve Smith (44, 46b, 6x4s) and Josh Inglis (49, 42b, 4x4s, 3x6s) came together to stitch an 85-run third-wicket partnership solidifying Australia’s position.

Haris inspired Pakistan to comeback in the game by removing Smith in the 17th over as Australia went onto lose five wickets in a span of 8.5 overs as they were reduced to 155-7. Shaheen dismissed Inglis in the 20th over while Haris returned to eke out Marnus Labuschagne (16, 13b, 2x4s) and Glenn Maxwell on consecutive balls in the 21st over.

After Hardie was castled in the 26th over by Hasnain, Sean Abbott and Cummins put on 30 runs for eighth wicket taking just 27 balls. Abbott was run-out in the 30th over with Australia 185-8, requiring 19 more runs which Cummins and Starc achieved in 23 balls taking Australia home safely.

Earlier, after being put into bat Pakistan were dismissed for 203 in 46.4 overs. Captain Mohammad Rizwan, who was leading the team for the first time in ODIs, top-scored for the side with a 71-ball 44, hitting two fours and a six. He also added 39 runs for the third wicket with Babar Azam (37, 44b, 4x4s).

After the departure of Rizwan at 117 for six in 31.4 overs, the last four wickets added 86 runs on the board with Naseem scoring a 39-ball 40, which included a boundary and four sixes. Shaheen scored 24 off 19, hitting three fours and a six, while debutant Muhammad Irfan Khan scored 22 off 35, smashing two fours.

For Australia, left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc was the most successful bowler, grabbing three wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs, which also included debutant Saim Ayub (1,5b) wicket as well.

