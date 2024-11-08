Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Prices of pulses drop significantly in Pakistan [Check New Rates]

LAHORE – The prices of pulses have decreased in the local wholesale market amid decline in global prices, a development that will bring a sigh of relief to consumers.

The Wholesale Grocers Association said the price of black chickpeas has dropped by Rs50 per kilogram since September 2024. The price of dal chana is expected to drop to Rs300 from current rate of Rs360 in coming days.

Similarly, the price of dal mash has decreased from Rs500 per kilogram to Rs425 after witnessing a decline of Rs75.

The price of first-grade Kabuli white chickpeas has dropped from Rs400 to Rs355 per kilogram. The price of small-sized kabuli chana has fallen from Rs320 to Rs295 per kg.

On the other hand, in the global market, the price of pulses has decreased by more than $100 per ton, with the price dropping from $860 dollars per ton to $750 or below.

Rauf Ibrahim, the association chairman, has attributed the recent downward trend in prices of pulses to halt of purchasing by India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the Utility Stores Corporation has announced a significant decrease in sugar prices amid dropping inflation and upbeat economic indicators.

The corporation has reduced the sugar price by Rs130 per kilogramme, fixing the new price at Rs140 with immediate effect. Previously, the price of the essential commodity stood at Rs153 per kg.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the World Economic Outlook Report 2024, which indicates a potential decrease in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.

