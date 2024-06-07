Cement prices go up in Pakistan; check latest rates 

ISLAMABAD – Retail price of cement registered upward trend in a business week, ending on June 6, showed the weekly reported issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
Data shows that the price of per cement bag was recorded at Rs1,286 in northern cities of the country, 2.11 percent higher than the previous rate of Rs1,260.
In southern cities, cement price was recorded at Rs1,199 per bag, which is 0.08% higher than the previous week’s rate of Rs1198.
The retail price of cement in Islamabad remained Rs1,294 while it was Rs1,281 in Rawalpindi Rs1,300 in Gujranwala, Rs1,280 in Faisalabad, Rs1,300 in Lahore, Peshawar and Bahawalpur, and Rs1,260 in Sialkot.
The per bag price of cement in Karachi was recorded at Rs1,165, whereas, it remained Rs1,180 in Hyderabad, Rs1,290 in Sukkur and Rs1,173 in Larkana.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
