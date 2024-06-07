Search

Cement prices go up in Pakistan; check latest rates 

06:47 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Retail price of cement registered upward trend in a business week, ending on June 6, showed the weekly reported issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. 

Data shows that the price of per cement bag was recorded at Rs1,286 in northern cities of the country, 2.11 percent higher than the previous rate of Rs1,260.

In southern cities, cement price was recorded at Rs1,199 per bag, which is 0.08% higher than the previous week’s rate of Rs1198.

The retail price of cement in Islamabad remained Rs1,294 while it was Rs1,281 in Rawalpindi Rs1,300 in Gujranwala, Rs1,280 in Faisalabad, Rs1,300 in Lahore, Peshawar and Bahawalpur, and Rs1,260 in Sialkot. 

The per bag price of cement in Karachi was recorded at Rs1,165, whereas, it remained Rs1,180 in Hyderabad, Rs1,290 in Sukkur and Rs1,173 in Larkana.

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

