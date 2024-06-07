Cement prices go up in Pakistan; check latest rates 

ISLAMABAD – Retail price of cement registered upward trend in a business week, ending on June 6, showed the weekly reported issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Data shows that the price of per cement bag was recorded at Rs1,286 in northern cities of the country, 2.11 percent higher than the previous rate of Rs1,260.

In southern cities, cement price was recorded at Rs1,199 per bag, which is 0.08% higher than the previous week’s rate of Rs1198.

The retail price of cement in Islamabad remained Rs1,294 while it was Rs1,281 in Rawalpindi Rs1,300 in Gujranwala, Rs1,280 in Faisalabad, Rs1,300 in Lahore, Peshawar and Bahawalpur, and Rs1,260 in Sialkot.

The per bag price of cement in Karachi was recorded at Rs1,165, whereas, it remained Rs1,180 in Hyderabad, Rs1,290 in Sukkur and Rs1,173 in Larkana.