Azerbaijan Airlines set to start direct flights to Pakistan to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Azerbaijan have geared up to boost bilateral ties, especially tourism as Baku has decided to start direct flights between the two countries.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov shared the update that his country’s flag carrier will start direct flights to Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad soon. Azerbaijan eyed to increase trade volume with Pakistan akin to Turkiye which is around $6 billion.

The envoy interacted with the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), where he hailed direct flights operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which gave a boost to tourism.

Farhadov maintained that direct flights by Azerbaijan Airlines would further contribute to increasing bilateral trade between the two brotherly nations.

Besides trade, Islamabad and Baku were also focusing on strengthening relationships in the fields of agriculture, trade, banking, IT, tourism, transport, energy, and health.

The envoy also mentioned that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has given exemption from customs duty on the import of rice from Pakistan, asking the business community of the South Asian nation to take benefit of this facility.

He further suggested that the Pakistani business community should cooperate in identifying firms for these workings groups so that private sectors could lead the promotion of bilateral cooperation.