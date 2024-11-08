Switzerland set to enforce controversial ‘burqa ban’ from January 2025

ZURICH – The government of Switzerland has announced that a ban on facial coverings in public places, commonly known as “burqa ban”, will come into effect from January 1, 2025.

The ban, which was approved in a 2021 referendum, drew massive criticism from Muslim associations. The measure was demanded by the same group that called for a ban on new minarets in 2009.

The Switzerland’s governing Federal Council has issued an official statement regarding enforcement of the ban, stating that a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs will be imposed on violation of the law.

The popular initiative ‘Yes to a ban on full facial coverings’ demands that no one be able to cover up their face completely in Switzerland. This rule would apply anywhere that is publicly accessible, such as in the streets, in public offices, on public transport, at football stadiums, in restaurants, shops or in the open countryside.

Exceptions will only be permitted in places of worship and at other sacred sites, for health and safety reasons, because of the weather and because of Swiss custom. There will be no additional exceptions, for example for tourists who wish to wear facial coverings.

The ban will also not apply to planes or in diplomatic and consular premises.

If such coverings are needed for personal protection in exercising freedom of expression and assembly, they should be permitted provided the permission from responsible authority.