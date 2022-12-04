Iran disbands morality police as Mahsa Amini death protests spiral
Web Desk
05:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
Iran disbands morality police as Mahsa Amini death protests spiral
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

TEHRAN – Iran has suspended its morality police after months of massive protests over the death of a young woman in its custody.

"Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary and have been abolished," Iran’ Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying late Saturday by the ISNA news agency.

Officially called the Guidance Patrol, the police unit used to monitor behavioural actions at major intersections and roads in the Iranian cities.

It is unclear whether the department will be reestablished under a new mandate or have been disbanded forever.

In September last, Mahsa Amini, 22, had travelled to Tehran with her family to visit relatives when she was arrested by the Guidance Patrol officers for allegedly not wearing headscarf in a proper way on September 14. She had been declared dead at Kasra Hospital on September 16, with activists claiming that she had been tortured to death during the custody.

The death jolted the whole country and sparked massive protests across the country. The United Nations said more than 300 people, including security officials, have died in the protests. 

Iran’s first supreme leader Khomeini's house ... 12:31 PM | 19 Nov, 2022

TEHRAN – Violent protests in Iran escalated as agitators set ablaze the home of the Islamic Revolution leader ...

More From This Category
Watch: Uninvited MBA student forced to do the ...
06:57 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
Jemima Khan spotted among guests at Saudi Film ...
02:32 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
IS claims attack on Pakistan’s top diplomat in ...
11:18 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
‘Gen Bajwa played double game’, says Imran ...
09:06 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
Gen Asim Munir makes first visit to LoC as COAS: ...
09:45 PM | 3 Dec, 2022
Pakistan embassy attack suspect arrested in Kabul
05:29 PM | 3 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is The Legend of Maula Jatt going to be screened in India?
06:37 PM | 4 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr