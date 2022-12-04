Indian singer Aastha Gill performs 'Pasoori' with a young kid

Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's blockbuster and chart-topping song Pasoori has now become a must for different singers around the world to sing at least once during their concerts. Whether you're black, brown, or white, Pasoori will make you groove no matter what.

The Coke Studio season 14 banger has been a favourite of millions of people around the world from young kids to old people.

With another feat for the Lollywood singers, Indian singer and songwriter Aastha Gill has also joined the Pasoori bandwagon, singing the song with a young kid on stage.

The young child, a girl, accompanied the Dhup Chik singer and sang along to the catchy beats.

Social media users have been in love with the adorable duo and left heartwarming messages under Gill's post.

On the work front, Gill's recent songs include Drunk n High, Paani Paani, Jaanam Samjha Karo 2.0, Bachpan Ka Pyaar, Saawariya, and Shringaar.