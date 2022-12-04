BTS member Jin reveals his biggest wish on his birthday

Korean music industry's most famous boy band BTS' member Kim Seok-jin, also known professionally as Jin, is celebrating his 30th birthday today (Dec 4).

The eldest member of the K-pop band in his recent interview with Ize magazine revealed he wanted two kids.

"My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister," the singer told the magazine.

"Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!" Jin said.

The Korean star has received wishes from his fans across the world:

His birthday comes a couple of days after his highly anticipated solo song The Astronaut was released.

According to Allkpop, Jin's new solo single sat at the No.1 spot on the iTunes music chart in at least 100 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand.