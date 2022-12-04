BTS member Jin reveals his biggest wish on his birthday
Share
Korean music industry's most famous boy band BTS' member Kim Seok-jin, also known professionally as Jin, is celebrating his 30th birthday today (Dec 4).
The eldest member of the K-pop band in his recent interview with Ize magazine revealed he wanted two kids.
"My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister," the singer told the magazine.
"Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!" Jin said.
The Korean star has received wishes from his fans across the world:
#BTS: Happy birthday Jin hyung ♥︎ 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d4doajfbtm— ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) December 3, 2022
HAPPY BIRTHDAY #JIN (Dec 4) 🎂 (video 2021 #KIISJingleBall) 🎁 #BTS #BTSArmy #JoJoOnTheRadio #JoJoWright @1027KIISFM pic.twitter.com/YMTestBnHA— JoJo Wright (@JoJoWright) December 4, 2022
Happy Birthday Jin 🎂#HappyBirthdayJin #JinDay2022 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AyYQrQ7Ctg— beca⁷ • jin day 🎂 (@chimmy_bap) December 3, 2022
His birthday comes a couple of days after his highly anticipated solo song The Astronaut was released.
According to Allkpop, Jin's new solo single sat at the No.1 spot on the iTunes music chart in at least 100 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, and Thailand.
BTS makes history with 70 million YouTube ... 04:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
The Kings of Pop, BTS have dethroned American star Justin Bieber on YouTube as the most-viewed artist, making history ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Watch: Uninvited MBA student forced to do the dishes at Indian ...06:57 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- Iran disbands morality police as Mahsa Amini death protests spiral05:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022