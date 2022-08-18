BTS makes history with 70 million YouTube subscribers
Web Desk
04:16 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
BTS makes history with 70 million YouTube subscribers
Source: BTS (Instagram)
Share

The Kings of Pop, BTS have dethroned American star Justin Bieber on YouTube as the most-viewed artist, making history by reaching the 70 million subscriber mark.

Credits to the BTS ARMY from all across the globe, the seven-piece boyband has surpassed Justin Bieber to become the second most followed artist page on the streaming platform.

Made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, BTS also boasts a whopping six videos to have reached the coveted one billion views landmark. Videos that have reached that milestone include “Dynamite,” “DNA” and “IDOL.”

Across the globe, BTS who are music sensations and ambassadors of a plethora of global collaborations have proved that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Earlier, BTS also further confirmed their popularity on Twitter by being the most followed music act. With 44,167,059 followers, @BTS_twt is the account with the most followers in the history of the platform.  

BTS sets new social media Guinness World Records 04:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys, popularly known as BTS, has many jewels to its crown and now they have added ...

More From This Category
Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
05:10 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Alizeh Shah looks ethereal in latest snap
03:14 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new dance video ...
03:45 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours again
02:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Is actress Sidra Niazi relative of Imran Khan?
01:42 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Watch: Coke Studio hit 'Pasoori' gets African ...
10:10 AM | 18 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nawal Saeed wins hearts with new singing video
05:10 PM | 18 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr