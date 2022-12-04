Watch: Uninvited MBA student forced to do the dishes at Indian wedding ceremony
Share
DELHI – An MBA student in India was forced to do the dishes after he was caught attending a wedding without an invitation.
Soon after the incident took place in the Jabalpur city of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, its video went viral on social media.
In the video, the student can be seen dressed well in warm clothes and a group of people forcing him to do the dishes.
Upon asking, the boy revealed he was an MBA student and just came to eat food at the wedding ceremony. On this, organisers of the event abused him and told him to do the dishes.
MP : शादी में बिना बुलाए खाना खाने पहुंचा MBA का छात्र, लोगों ने युवक से धुलाए बर्तन pic.twitter.com/mAmkrDpvKi— News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 1, 2022
The incident has sparked anger on social media where people are calling out the wedding organisers for meting out a humiliating treatment to the student.
Indian lawyer caught canoodling with woman during ... 07:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
CHENNAI – A court in India launched suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against a lawyer for canoodling with a ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Watch: Uninvited MBA student forced to do the dishes at Indian ...06:57 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- Iran disbands morality police as Mahsa Amini death protests spiral05:39 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Mahira Khan drops hint about her upcoming project04:35 PM | 4 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022