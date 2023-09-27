Search

“White” Miss Universe Zimbabwe winner angers fans on misrepresentation

Noor Fatima
08:39 AM | 27 Sep, 2023
Brooke Bruk-Jackson
Brooke Bruk-Jackson

Misrepresentation in beauty pageant is a huge deal and Zimbabwe feels that way!

In a recent beauty competition held in the African country, the 21-year-old Brooke Bruk-Jackson was successfully crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe title. For Bruk-Jackson, the win equals to her representing Zimbabwe at the next Miss Universe pageant.

The pageant was held for the first time in 22 years, however, concerns regarding racial controversy and many people claiming Bruk-Jackson to be a misrepresentation has sparked debate.

Critics believe that the Harare-born and raised is white, and therefore not the true representation of the general population. 

“All those beautiful melanated women, and you telling me the European woman won a contest for Black people?” one disgruntled platform X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, according to media outlets.

]

“I’m not supporting this at all and I’m not here to argue with [anybody]. Black people should learn to love and respect themselves stop sending a white girl to represent Zimbabwe,” another social media user shared on Instagram, news portals suggest.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe is the national preliminary event through which the country’s representative to the Miss Universe pageant is selected. 

Brooke is the second white woman to win an African beauty pageant this year following Miss South Africa.

Miss Universe Pakistan 2023 assures she won't "wear bikini" nor bring shame to the country

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

