I haven’t quit acting, will work in projects make within boundaries: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi had announced in November that he’s walking away from the acting world but that doesn’t mean he entirely quit.

Replying to a post on Twitter missing him on screen, Abbasi explained that taking a break doesn’t mean that he will never return to acting.

Thankyou❤. As i said in my video, i haven't quit acting bcz i dont see it any whr in Islam as being haraam in itself. I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion & insha Allah will make & maybe act in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 29, 2020

“As I said in my video, I haven't quit acting because I don't see it any where in Islam as being haraam in itself. I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion."

He went to to confirm that he "will make - and maybe act - in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us."

For now Hamza Ali Abbasi is winning hearts in hit drama serial Alif, alongside Sajal Aly.

He will be seen on the big screen in The Legend of Maula Jatt which releases on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

