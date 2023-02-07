Search

Adil Khan arrested after Rakhi Sawant's allegations of physical abuse

Web Desk 04:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

MUMBAI – The year 2023 has been tumultuous for Bollywood reality TV star Rakhi Sawant. After capturing the attention of the internet with her announcement of marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, she recently made a shocking revelation in front of the paparazzi in tears.

Now, the Mumbai police have summoned Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil, to the station for questioning and to provide a statement, following a complaint made by the actress.

As reported by India Today,  Adil was arrested this morning and the police are currently following procedure. The police also mentioned that an FIR has been filed by Rakhi in the Oshiwara area.

The cause behind the arrest remains undisclosed, but Sawant has levelled multiple accusations against her spouse. According to her, he neglected to financially support her mother's medical needs, resulting in her passing.

Additionally, she claims he has deserted her to live with his rumoured partner, Tanu.

Furthermore, Sawant alleges that her husband physically mistreated her and leveraged their relationship to further his own Bollywood aspirations. She also accuses him of embezzling all her savings and having a history of criminal activity.

Sawant even converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima in order to marry Durrani, and shared pictures from her intimate Nikkah ceremony. However, her husband initially denied only to confirm the marriage later on.

