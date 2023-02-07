Is an earthquake going to hit Pakistan and India?

ISLAMABAD – After Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets’ prediction about the devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquake came true, rumours are circulating on the social media that an earthquake is likely to hit the South Asian region including Pakistan, India and other countries.
And, the unfounded predictions about the earthquake in Pakistan soon left people in panic.
However, a Pakistan Metrological (Met) Department director has rejected the predictions and speculations about the earthquake in Pakistan. Speaking to a private TV channel, the PMD director said that there was no similarities between Turkiye and Pakistan fault lines.
“There is no scientific basis for earthquake predictions. Pakistan has its own state-of-the-art monitoring system which is keeping an eye on the aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria,” the PMD official said.
He said that Pakistan’s two-third population is situated on the fault line. The country had suffered huge life losses due to 2005 and 2013 earthquakes that hit the above mentioned flight line, he concluded.
???? Can #Earthquakes be predicted? Currently, there is no available #technology that can accurately & predict exactly but #seismologists can estimate where earthquakes may be likely to strike by calculating and it cannot be said whether the #earthquake will happen soon or later.. pic.twitter.com/p10GstKUr4— PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) February 6, 2023
Meanwhile, the death toll In Turkiye and Syria has risen above 5,000 as the number of casualties is rising with each passing hour.
Pakistan Army on Tuesday dispatched two contingents – Urban Search and Rescue Team – for the relief activities in Turkiye on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.
The contingents comprise rescue experts, sniffer dogs, a medical team, army physicians, nursing staff, and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital.
