Search

PakistanFake NewsViral

Is an earthquake going to hit Pakistan and India?

Web Desk 05:31 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Is an earthquake going to hit Pakistan and India?
Source: @Pak_Weather (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – After Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets’ prediction about the devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquake came true, rumours are circulating on the social media that an earthquake is likely to hit the South Asian region including Pakistan, India and other countries.

And, the unfounded predictions about the earthquake in Pakistan soon left people in panic.

However, a Pakistan Metrological (Met) Department director has rejected the predictions and speculations about the earthquake in Pakistan. Speaking to a private TV channel, the PMD director said that there was no similarities between Turkiye and Pakistan fault lines.

“There is no scientific basis for earthquake predictions. Pakistan has its own state-of-the-art monitoring system which is keeping an eye on the aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria,” the PMD official said.

He said that Pakistan’s two-third population is situated on the fault line. The country had suffered huge life losses due to 2005 and 2013 earthquakes that hit the above mentioned flight line, he concluded.

Meanwhile, the death toll In Turkiye and Syria has risen above 5,000 as the number of casualties is rising with each passing hour.

Pakistan Army on Tuesday dispatched two contingents – Urban Search and Rescue Team – for the relief activities in Turkiye on the instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The contingents comprise rescue experts, sniffer dogs, a medical team, army physicians, nursing staff, and technicians along with 30 bedded mobile hospital.

This researcher had predicted the killer Turkiye, Syria earthquake a couple of days ago!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

‘Tea crisis’ looms over cash-strapped Pakistan

08:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Coal-fired power plant under CPEC starts operations in southern Pakistan

07:23 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

HAARP? Conspiracy theories link controversial US weapon to earthquake in Turkiye, Syria

06:40 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

US Consul General Makaneole emphasises depth of US-Pakistan ties

01:17 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

After Toyota and Honda, Changan increases car prices again by up to Rs1 million (Check new rates here)

12:47 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

EU travel to be seamless as Schengen visa application likely to be ...

09:34 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: