This researcher had predicted the killer Turkiye, Syria earthquake a couple of days ago!

Scientists claimed that it is not currently possible to predict a major earthquake, and the debate continues unabated.

However, a researcher named Frank Hoogerbeets, sounded an alarm on February 3 which comes true in wake of recent deadly seismic activity in Turkiye and Syria.

Frank Hoogerbeets, who according to his bio on Twitter works for organisation Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) in the Netherlands, predicted the earthquake in a tweet.

“Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon),” he wrote on Twitter.

Following Monday’s deadly quake, his prediction went viral as netizens expressed shock over his precision about the natural disaster that killed hundreds, and razed a large infrastructure in southeast Turkiye.

Hoogerbeets now shared another tweet, saying ‘watch for additional strong seismic activity in Central Turkey and nearby regions. Aftershocks usually continue for a while after a major earthquake’.

Turkiye, formerly Turkey, is located in one of the seismically active regions and is more vulnerable to such disasters. The country of around 85 million suffered one of the worst quakes in decades in which more than 17,000 people were killed.