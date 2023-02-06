All Parties Conference rescheduled to Feb 9

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has delayed the All Parties Conference from February 7 to 9, the information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Monday.

The recent development comes as the incumbent government called a conference of all political parties to tackle rising terrorism.

As the government mulls its response to TTP and other terror groups, the country’s politicians will now flock together on Thursday to chalk out a strategy against terror resurgence.

As the Information Minister announced the rescheduling of the All Parties Conference, the minister has not revealed the reason behind the delay.

Meanwhile, several leaders of the ruling alliance are reportedly in contact with all political parties, including the former ruling PTI. It was reported that an invitation for APC was also extended to former prime minister Imran Khan, however, the PTI leader claimed that the PTI has not received an official invitation.

The APC was announced in the wake of the deadly suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan in which more than 100 people were killed, mostly policemen.

The country of 220 million is facing a number of issues mainly terrorism and financial instability as TTP militants are attacking security forces and citizens, after ending the ceasefire.