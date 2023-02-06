Search

All Parties Conference rescheduled to Feb 9

Web Desk 02:28 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
All Parties Conference rescheduled to Feb 9
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has delayed the All Parties Conference from February 7 to 9, the information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Monday.          

The recent development comes as the incumbent government called a conference of all political parties to tackle rising terrorism.

As the government mulls its response to TTP and other terror groups, the country’s politicians will now flock together on Thursday to chalk out a strategy against terror resurgence.

As the Information Minister announced the rescheduling of the All Parties Conference, the minister has not revealed the reason behind the delay.

Meanwhile, several leaders of the ruling alliance are reportedly in contact with all political parties, including the former ruling PTI. It was reported that an invitation for APC was also extended to former prime minister Imran Khan, however, the PTI leader claimed that the PTI has not received an official invitation.

The APC was announced in the wake of the deadly suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan in which more than 100 people were killed, mostly policemen.

PTI refuses to attend all parties conference on deteriorating security situation in Pakistan

The country of 220 million is facing a number of issues mainly terrorism and financial instability as TTP militants are attacking security forces and citizens, after ending the ceasefire.

Latest

Top photographers astounded by cameras of vivo V25 5G, V25e

03:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,010.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,300 PKR 2,350

