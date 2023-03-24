LHC extends Imran Khan’s protective bail in five cases till March 27

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday approved extension in protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in five cases registered in Islamabad till March 27

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain announced the ruling after the PTI chief's lawyer submitted affidavits that their bail petitions are pending at a court in the federal capital.

Earlier today, LHC Registrar’s Office had raised objections to the plea stating that Khan had already obtained bail in the cases.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s counsel told the bench that his client was seeking protective bail in order to go to the federal capital to appear before courts in cases registered against him.

At this, Justice Sheikh remarked there was no precedence when the protective bail was granted again. The PTI lawyer said it was also beyond his understanding how to get bail as so many cases were registered against the deposed prime minister.

Justice Sheikh said that it would have been better if this petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At one point, Imran Khan argued himself and said when he last time went to Islamabad, all road were blocked, adding that even today he came in secretly. Khan said he ran from the judicial complex in Islamabad in order to save his life.

When the judge asked if any bail petitions are filed in the trial court, the Khan’s counsel said petitions are currently with the staff of the district and sessions court in the federal capital. At this, Justice Sheikh directed the PTI chief to submit an affidavit in this regard.