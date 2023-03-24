Search

Pakistan

LHC extends Imran Khan's protective bail in five cases till March 27

05:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
LHC extends Imran Khan's protective bail in five cases till March 27
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday approved extension in protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in five cases registered in Islamabad till March 27

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain announced the ruling after the PTI chief's lawyer submitted affidavits that their bail petitions are pending at a court in the federal capital. 

Earlier today, LHC Registrar’s Office had raised objections to the plea stating that Khan had already obtained bail in the cases.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s counsel told the bench that his client was seeking protective bail in order to go to the federal capital to appear before courts in cases registered against him.

At this, Justice Sheikh remarked there was no precedence when the protective bail was granted again. The PTI lawyer said it was also beyond his understanding how to get bail as so many cases were registered against the deposed prime minister.

Justice Sheikh said that it would have been better if this petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At one point, Imran Khan argued himself and said when he last time went to Islamabad, all road were blocked, adding that even today he came in secretly. Khan said he ran from the judicial complex in Islamabad in order to save his life.

When the judge asked if any bail petitions are filed in the trial court, the Khan’s counsel said petitions are currently with the staff of the district and sessions court in the federal capital. At this, Justice Sheikh directed the PTI chief to submit an affidavit in this regard. 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350

