Shehzad Ata Elahi steps down as Attorney General for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi has resigned as Attorney General for Pakistan, it emerged on Friday.

Reports said Elahi has resigned from office due to personal reasons but an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

The development comes nearly two months after President Arif Alvi approved his appointment as the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The appointment had been made in accordance with Article 100 of the constitution and rules of business after Mansoor Usman Awan recused himself from becoming the new AGP due to “unavoidable professional commitments”.

Elahi is a grandson of former president of Pakistan Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry and a well-reputed lawyer with experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commercial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.