Over one million registered PESSI workers benefited through HMIS

LAHORE - Under the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), implemented by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) hospitals, more than 1 million PESSI registered workers and their families have received services in the Outpatient Department.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that nine PESSI hospitals have been digitized through the system so far while the system is being implemented in 8 other PESSI hospitals.

“The Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) has largely facilitated the hospitals in administrative affairs and the patients in treatment,” he added.