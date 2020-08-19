Samsung appoints United Mobile as a new authorised distributor for Pakistan
LAHORE - Samsung Electronics recently announced United Mobile as one of their authorized distributor in Pakistan, working alongside existing distributors.
A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held in Lahore to commemorate the partnership. Samsung was represented by its Managing Director in Pakistan Roy Chang, Key Business Manager Sejin Park, Head of Business for Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan Umer Ghumman, and Channel Manager Saad Mazhar.
On behalf of United Mobiles, Chief Operating Officer Faisal Motiwala and Director of Business Development Ejaz Hassan attended the MoU signing ceremony.
The scope includes the distribution of Samsung’s new and innovative mobile devices, tablets, and accessories in Pakistan by United Mobile, further strengthening Samsung’s market leadership. This collaboration is also expected to further enhance Samsung’s customer retail experience and product availability in Pakistan.
