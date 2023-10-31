Synite Digital Pakistan wins four Dragons Awards at the Prestigious 2023 Dragons of Asia Marketing Communications Industry Awards in Malaysia

KARACHI – Synite Digital, Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year for the past two consecutive years (2022 & 2023) has made a resounding mark on the global stage by clinching four prestigious awards at the 2023 Dragons of Asia Marketing Communications Industry Awards Programme.
The awards were presented during a glittering ceremony that celebrated the very best work carried out across Asia, and marked the 11th year of recognition within Malaysia.
The Dragons of Asia Awards have been a beacon of excellence for 23 years, identifying and showcasing the finest achievements in the marketing communications industry. Pakistan's Synite Digital remarkable accomplishment at this year's awards cements its reputation as a powerhouse of creativity and innovation in the field.
The accolades won by Synite Digital Pakistan include:
2023 Dragons of Asia:
● Bronze Award in the category of Best Use of Media for the "Ehtiyat Banay Hifazat" campaign for Shell Pakistan.
● Black Dragon for Best Small Budget Campaign for the "SC Women In Tech" campaign for Standard Chartered Pakistan
2023 Dragons of Pakistan:
● Bronze Award in the category of Best Brand Building and/or Awareness Campaign for the "Ehtiyat Banay Hifazat" campaign for Shell Pakistan.
● Black Dragon for the Best Digital Campaign for the "Feel Good Real Good" campaign for KFC Pakistan.
"We are thrilled to have our work recognized and celebrated on such a grand scale at the 2023 Dragons of Asia Awards. These awards are a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work of our talented team. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of marketing communications and continuing to deliver exceptional campaigns for our clients," said Ahmed Kapadia, Group Chairman.
Continuing their winning streak, having been named Pakistan’s Digital Agency of the Year for the past two years (2022 & 2023) and Pakistan’s Digital Media Agency of the Year in 2023, the international quartet of Dragon Awards bestowed upon Synite Digital Pakistan stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to media innovation, creativity, and its relentless pursuit of excellence.
Synite Digital Pakistan's innovative and impactful campaigns have not only captured the attention of industry peers but have also resonated with audiences far and wide. With these awards, the agency is well-positioned to continue setting new benchmarks in the marketing communications sphere.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
