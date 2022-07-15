vivo Y55 review: an affordable smartphone with mighty specs

vivo recently introduced a new member to the youth-centric Y series in Pakistan — the Y55. Previously, it was hyped for its powerful processor, battery life, flash charge and so much more! It seems to us that vivo Y55 has delivered on all these promises and has given the users a smart and efficient smartphone. Let’s dive in and break down all aspects of this phone that we love so much!

vivo understands what the younger generation wants, and a good camera has always been at the top in terms of priority. The phone’s 50MP main camera + 2MP Bokeh + 2MP Macro ensure sharp photography that makes the experience of taking pictures more enjoyable. The camera also guarantees that shaky hands do not ruin the quality of your video and promise you ultra-stable videography.

The smartphone has an Ultra Stable Video feature that uses the EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) technology, which electronically adjusts the frame to eliminate camera shake during hand-held shots for smooth, steady, and stable video capture.

Besides this, it has an advanced AI Multi-Frame Denoising Algorithm, Stylish Night Filters, Fun shot, AI Face Beauty, and Double Exposure features to make subject details sharper and richer while minimizing false colours and delivering a superior camera experience.

The 16MP Front Camera is also here to impress as the smartphone makes it possible to click cool selfies channelled by vivo’s advanced portrait algorithm. The Super Night Selfie noise reduction algorithm, a Natural Portrait algorithm and Aura Screen Light will improve the quality of self-portraits taken in the dark.

The selfie camera naturally lights up the face and supports the preview of the brightening effect in real-time. Furthermore, the Aura Screen Light can be manually turned on to enhance soft light and brighten up the face with a warm light that automatically adapts and adjusts the balance of light in the surrounding. Irrespective of age, everyone wants an ‘Instagrammable picture’ and vivo Y55 can be seen as the perfect fit!

Another thing that any young person using a smartphone would want is a good, long-lasting, and fast-charging battery. Their activities would prefer a battery that supports them throughout the day and that’s what the phone’s 5000mAh battery provides! The smartphone also has a 44W FlashCharge that allows the phone to fuel up swiftly. So no more worrying about your phone’s battery running out and not having enough time to charge it back up!

Backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, vivo Y55 has a powerful processor capable enough to support heavy load tasks on the phone for extended periods of time without a lag. You can binge-watch shows, and movies and play video games (especially with the Ultra Game Mode 2.0) for hours without interruption.

The smartphone also has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint scanner that ensures subtlety and maintains the overall chic look. It also has an 8GB+4GB Extended RAM so you can download as many files as possible and take photos and videos without having to stress about clearing older items to make more space!

vivo Y55 is available in two sleek shades: Midnight Galaxy and Ice Dawn and has proven itself as an example to compete with in terms of both features and looks.

Overall, it is an excellent recommendation for anyone who uses their smartphones frequently for important and regular tasks and it has made us all the more excited for what vivo and its Y series will offer in the future!