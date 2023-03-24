National Foods' 'Signature Dish' brings unsung chefs to limelight  

KARACHI - National Foods has launched the ‘Signature Dish’ campaign to highlight the unsung heroes of Pakistan’s culinary world.
The Food Services Division of the company pays tribute to the legendary chefs who are masters in their field and are behind the delicious cuisines made in popular restaurants of Pakistan. The campaign has been launched recently to feature Pakistan’s acclaimed chefs and their ‘signature dishes’.
On the whole, the campaign is highlighting ten prominent chefs with their ten unique, signature dishes in the three cities of the country namely Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.
The chefs include from Karachi will comprise of Chef Abdul Qahar at BBQ Tonight restaurant, Chef Faisal at Cafe Praha, Chef Imran at Movenpick Hotel Karachi; from Lahore - namely Chef Ahmed Hayat Chowdry at The Poet restaurant, Chef Naeem at Royal Swiss Hotel, Chef Hussain at Yum Chinese Restaurant, and Chef Iqbal at Arcadian Cafe; from Islamabad will entail Chef Azeem Khan at Islamabad Club, Chef Arshad at Kallisto Restaurant; and finally Chef Rafia (home chef) from Foodies and Friends.
The campaign features episodes which show the uniqueness of each chef and the love they put into their signature dishes. National Foods, with its 52 years of legacy and vast product portfolio, has provided many chefs with the tools to discover their Signature cooking styles and dishes. The company strives to elevate communities and create a better lifestyle to enrich communities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
