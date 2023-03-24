National Foods' 'Signature Dish' brings unsung chefs to limelight  

KARACHI - National Foods has launched the ‘Signature Dish’ campaign to highlight the unsung heroes of Pakistan’s culinary world.

The Food Services Division of the company pays tribute to the legendary chefs who are masters in their field and are behind the delicious cuisines made in popular restaurants of Pakistan. The campaign has been launched recently to feature Pakistan’s acclaimed chefs and their ‘signature dishes’.

On the whole, the campaign is highlighting ten prominent chefs with their ten unique, signature dishes in the three cities of the country namely Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

The chefs include from Karachi will comprise of Chef Abdul Qahar at BBQ Tonight restaurant, Chef Faisal at Cafe Praha, Chef Imran at Movenpick Hotel Karachi; from Lahore - namely Chef Ahmed Hayat Chowdry at The Poet restaurant, Chef Naeem at Royal Swiss Hotel, Chef Hussain at Yum Chinese Restaurant, and Chef Iqbal at Arcadian Cafe; from Islamabad will entail Chef Azeem Khan at Islamabad Club, Chef Arshad at Kallisto Restaurant; and finally Chef Rafia (home chef) from Foodies and Friends.

The campaign will showcase their signature dishes in the campaign.

The campaign features episodes which show the uniqueness of each chef and the love they put into their signature dishes. National Foods, with its 52 years of legacy and vast product portfolio, has provided many chefs with the tools to discover their Signature cooking styles and dishes. The company strives to elevate communities and create a better lifestyle to enrich communities.