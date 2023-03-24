Twitter announces removal of pre-Musk’s takeover blue ticks from April 1

WASHINGTON – Twitter on Friday announced that it will wind down the legacy blue ticks given to the verified accounts before the takeover of the Elon Musk.

The process of doing away with the blue ticks for legacy verified accounts will start from April 1 as the microblogging platform aims at pushing its Twitter Blue subscription service.

Meanwhile, the platform has asked individuals and organisations with legacy blue ticks to subscribe the Blue services in order to retain their verification badges.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue…,” the company announced in a tweet.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

The Twitter Blue programme, which costs Rs2,250 per month on iOS and Android devices in Pakistan, will let any user to have the coveted blue tick mark which was earlier reserved for notable personalities. Similarly, Twitter Blue can be subscribed for $11 for iOS and Android users in the US.

“New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are available globally on web, iOS, or Android. Not all features are available on all platforms. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 30 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion, and without notice,” read the official Twitter Blue page.

The Twitter Blue paid subscription was launched days after Elon Musk took over the company in 2022. The service allows users to tweet up to 4,000 characters, and compose longer Quote Tweets or replies. Users will also be able to get prioritised ranking in conversations, and lesser ads, and will be able to post longer videos on Twitter.