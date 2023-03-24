Twitter announces removal of pre-Musk’s takeover blue ticks from April 1

WASHINGTON – Twitter on Friday announced that it will wind down the legacy blue ticks given to the verified accounts before the takeover of the Elon Musk.
The process of doing away with the blue ticks for legacy verified accounts will start from April 1 as the microblogging platform aims at pushing its Twitter Blue subscription service.
Meanwhile, the platform has asked individuals and organisations with legacy blue ticks to subscribe the Blue services in order to retain their verification badges.
“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue…,” the company announced in a tweet.
The Twitter Blue programme, which costs Rs2,250 per month on iOS and Android devices in Pakistan, will let any user to have the coveted blue tick mark which was earlier reserved for notable personalities. Similarly, Twitter Blue can be subscribed for $11 for iOS and Android users in the US.
“New subscriptions to Twitter Blue are available globally on web, iOS, or Android. Not all features are available on all platforms. Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 30 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion, and without notice,” read the official Twitter Blue page.
The Twitter Blue paid subscription was launched days after Elon Musk took over the company in 2022. The service allows users to tweet up to 4,000 characters, and compose longer Quote Tweets or replies. Users will also be able to get prioritised ranking in conversations, and lesser ads, and will be able to post longer videos on Twitter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
