PTA warns public against fake courier messages seeking verification codes

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has alerted the public about a rise in fraudulent messages impersonating courier services, tricking users into entering verification codes.

These scams aim to gain unauthorized access to users’ digital accounts and personal data. The PTA strongly advises against sharing any verification codes received via SMS or messaging apps.

The authority clarified that legitimate courier companies do not ask customers to enter such codes to receive deliveries.

Reaffirming its commitment to protect consumers from digital fraud, the PTA urged citizens to verify the authenticity of messages before responding. Banks have also reiterated that OTP codes must never be shared with anyone, even if they claim to represent a bank or the central bank.