Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 25 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive decline of Rs5,900 to settle at Rs. 359,000.

Prices of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs5,058 to Rs307,784, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold dipped by Rs4,637, now priced at Rs282,145.

Gold Price Pakistan

City Gold Type New Price Lahore Per Tola (24K) Rs. 359,000 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 307,782 Islamabad Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842 Karachi Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842 Quetta Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,844 Peshawar Per Tola (24K) Rs. 359,000 10 Grams (24K) Rs. 307,784

Silver witnessed downward trend as well, with per tola silver decreasing by Rs.24 to Rs. 4057, and 10 grams of silver declining by Rs. 20 to Rs. 3,478.

On the global front, gold prices decreased by $61, reaching $3,363 per ounce, while silver shed $0.26 to $39.08 per ounce.