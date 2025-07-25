Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 25 July 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive decline of Rs5,900 to settle at Rs. 359,000.
Prices of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs5,058 to Rs307,784, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold dipped by Rs4,637, now priced at Rs282,145.
Gold Price Pakistan
|City
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Lahore
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 359,000
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 307,782
|Islamabad
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 364,900
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 312,842
|Karachi
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 364,900
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 312,842
|Quetta
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 364,900
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 312,844
|Peshawar
|Per Tola (24K)
|Rs. 359,000
|10 Grams (24K)
|Rs. 307,784
Silver witnessed downward trend as well, with per tola silver decreasing by Rs.24 to Rs. 4057, and 10 grams of silver declining by Rs. 20 to Rs. 3,478.
On the global front, gold prices decreased by $61, reaching $3,363 per ounce, while silver shed $0.26 to $39.08 per ounce.