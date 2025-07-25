Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 25 July 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:23 am | Jul 25, 2025
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive decline of Rs5,900 to settle at Rs. 359,000.

Prices of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs5,058 to Rs307,784, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold dipped by Rs4,637, now priced at Rs282,145.

Gold Price Pakistan

City Gold Type New Price
Lahore Per Tola (24K) Rs. 359,000
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 307,782
Islamabad Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842
Karachi Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,842
Quetta Per Tola (24K) Rs. 364,900
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 312,844
Peshawar Per Tola (24K) Rs. 359,000
10 Grams (24K) Rs. 307,784

Silver witnessed downward trend as well, with per tola silver decreasing by Rs.24 to Rs. 4057, and 10 grams of silver declining by Rs. 20 to Rs. 3,478.

On the global front, gold prices decreased by $61, reaching $3,363 per ounce, while silver shed $0.26 to $39.08 per ounce.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now