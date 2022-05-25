Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 May 2022

08:10 AM | 25 May, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 May 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 140,800 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  120,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 110,641 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,066.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Karachi PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Islamabad PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Peshawar PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Quetta PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Sialkot PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Attock PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Gujranwala PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Jehlum PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Multan PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Bahawalpur PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Gujrat PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Nawabshah PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Chakwal PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Hyderabad PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Nowshehra PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Sargodha PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Faisalabad PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667
Mirpur PKR 140,800 PKR 1,667

