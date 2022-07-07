Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 July 2022

08:13 AM | 7 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 July 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 136,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs  107,524 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,399.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Karachi PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Islamabad PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Peshawar PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Quetta PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Sialkot PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Attock PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Gujranwala PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Jehlum PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Multan PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Bahawalpur PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Gujrat PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Nawabshah PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Chakwal PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Hyderabad PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Nowshehra PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Sargodha PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Faisalabad PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485
Mirpur PKR 136,800 PKR 1,485

