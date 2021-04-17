Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 April 2021
08:35 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 April 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 99,700 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 78,375 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 91,390 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Karachi PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Islamabad PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Peshawar PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Quetta PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Sialkot PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Attock PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Gujranwala PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Jehlum PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Multan PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Bahawalpur PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Gujrat PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Nawabshah PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Chakwal PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Hyderabad PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Nowshehra PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Sargodha PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Faisalabad PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445
Mirpur PKR 99,700 PKR 1,445

