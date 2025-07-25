Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 25 July 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:28 am | Jul 25, 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates show slight changes in US Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP), while several regional currencies remain stable amid cautious optimism in the global economy.

On July 25, US Dollar hovers around Rs286.4 and sold at Rs287.65, amid demand as investors seek stability in greenback. UK Pound Sterling maintains its premium value, and trades at Rs388 (buying) and Rs. 390.4 (selling).

Euro (EUR) shows little change, quoted at Rs.336.5 (buy) and Rs. 338.5 (sell), signaling a stable outlook within the Eurozone. Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) shed value, with the Dirham quoted at Rs. 77.7–78.25 and the Riyal at Rs. 76–76.55.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 286.4 287.65
Euro EUR 336.5 338.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 388 390.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.55
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 192.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.75 764.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 213.5
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 44.17 44.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.7 933.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.95 170.95
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.94 28.24
Omani Riyal OMR 739.65 749.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.57 78.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.25 226.25
Swedish Korona SEK 29.61 29.91
Swiss Franc CHF 352.88 355.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.7 8.85
 
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now