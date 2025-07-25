Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal – 25 July 2025

KARACHI – Currency exchange rates show slight changes in US Dollar (USD) and British Pound (GBP), while several regional currencies remain stable amid cautious optimism in the global economy.

On July 25, US Dollar hovers around Rs286.4 and sold at Rs287.65, amid demand as investors seek stability in greenback. UK Pound Sterling maintains its premium value, and trades at Rs388 (buying) and Rs. 390.4 (selling).

Euro (EUR) shows little change, quoted at Rs.336.5 (buy) and Rs. 338.5 (sell), signaling a stable outlook within the Eurozone. Saudi Riyal (SAR) and UAE Dirham (AED) shed value, with the Dirham quoted at Rs. 77.7–78.25 and the Riyal at Rs. 76–76.55.